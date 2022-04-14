Chainbase (C) Tokenomics
Chainbase (C) Information
Chainbase is building the Hyperdata Network for AI — a foundational layer for the DataFi era. We transform fragmented onchain signals into structured, verifiable, and AI-ready data, enabling permissionless coordination between agents, apps, and humans. With over 500 billion+ data calls, a vibrant community of 20,000+ developers, and 8,000+ project integrations, Chainbase powers a decentralized data economy where data becomes capital: composable, monetizable, and open to all.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of C tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many C tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
