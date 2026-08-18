BANX Network Price Today

The live BANX Network (BXE) price today is ￡ 0.002753, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current BXE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.002753 per BXE.

BANX Network currently ranks #1951 by market capitalisation at ￡ 828.16K, with a circulating supply of 300.82M BXE. During the last 24 hours, BXE traded between ￡ 0.002682 (low) and ￡ 0.00277 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0595748816675788459, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0021353678129129381.

In short-term performance, BXE moved 0.00% in the last hour and -5.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 5.33K.

BANX Network (BXE) Market Information

Rank No.1951 Market Cap ￡ 828.16K￡ 828.16K ￡ 828.16K Volume (24H) ￡ 5.33K￡ 5.33K ￡ 5.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.38M￡ 1.38M ￡ 1.38M Circulation Supply 300.82M 300.82M 300.82M Max Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Total Supply 490,000,000 490,000,000 490,000,000 Circulation Rate 60.16% Public Blockchain XRP

The current Market Cap of BANX Network is ￡ 828.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 5.33K. The circulating supply of BXE is 300.82M, with a total supply of 490000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.38M.