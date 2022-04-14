Hive AI (BUZZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hive AI (BUZZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hive AI (BUZZ) Information A modular network of interoperable DeFi agents Official Website: https://www.askthehive.ai/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9DHe3pycTuymFk4H4bbPoAJ4hQrr2kaLDF6J6aAKpump Buy BUZZ Now!

Hive AI (BUZZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hive AI (BUZZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.64M $ 7.64M $ 7.64M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 999.87M $ 999.87M $ 999.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.19101 $ 0.19101 $ 0.19101 All-Time Low: $ 0.005015884302613237 $ 0.005015884302613237 $ 0.005015884302613237 Current Price: $ 0.007646 $ 0.007646 $ 0.007646 Learn more about Hive AI (BUZZ) price

Hive AI (BUZZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hive AI (BUZZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUZZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUZZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUZZ's tokenomics, explore BUZZ token's live price!

How to Buy BUZZ Interested in adding Hive AI (BUZZ) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BUZZ, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BUZZ on MEXC now!

Hive AI (BUZZ) Price History Analysing the price history of BUZZ helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BUZZ Price History now!

BUZZ Price Prediction Want to know where BUZZ might be heading? Our BUZZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BUZZ token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!