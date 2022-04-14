BUTTCOIN (BUTTCOIN) Technical Analysis Today The BUTTCOIN Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BUTTCOIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BUTTCOIN's analysis below. Sign Up

BUTTCOIN (BUTTCOIN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.00968 -- -7.88% +6.37% -55.05%

BUTTCOIN Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BUTTCOIN across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0098 0.00978 R2 0.00978 0.00977 R1 0.00977 0.00976 PP 0.00975 0.00975 S1 0.00973 0.00973 S2 0.00971 0.00972 S3 0.00969 0.00971

BUTTCOIN Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.02 M $0.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.00 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BUTTCOIN Capital Flow Net Inflow BUTTCOINUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BUTTCOIN (BUTTCOIN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BUTTCOIN price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BUTTCOIN / USDT $0.00968 $0.00968 $0.00968 -15.28% 6.34M (USDT) Trade