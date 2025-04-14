The Next Bitcoin Logo

-21.33%(1D)

BUTTCOIN Live Price Data & Information

The current price of The Next Bitcoin (BUTTCOIN) today is 0.01562 USD with a current market cap of $ 15.61M USD. BUTTCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Next Bitcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 129.31K USD
- The Next Bitcoin price change within the day is -21.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.15M USD

Get real-time price updates of the BUTTCOIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BUTTCOIN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of The Next Bitcoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00423374-21.33%
30 Days$ +0.01462+1,462.00%
60 Days$ +0.01462+1,462.00%
90 Days$ +0.01462+1,462.00%
The Next Bitcoin Price Change Today

Today, BUTTCOIN recorded a change of $ -0.00423374 (-21.33%), reflecting its latest market activity.

The Next Bitcoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01462 (+1,462.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

The Next Bitcoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BUTTCOIN saw a change of $ +0.01462 (+1,462.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

The Next Bitcoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01462 (+1,462.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BUTTCOIN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of The Next Bitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-3.99%

-21.33%

+89.47%

BUTTCOIN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is The Next Bitcoin (BUTTCOIN)

Buttcoin is considered to be the meme version of Bitcoin.

Buttcoin is considered to be the meme version of Bitcoin.

The Next Bitcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BUTTCOIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about The Next Bitcoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your The Next Bitcoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

The Next Bitcoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as The Next Bitcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BUTTCOIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our The Next Bitcoin price prediction page.

The Next Bitcoin Price History

Tracing BUTTCOIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BUTTCOIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our The Next Bitcoin price history page.

How to buy The Next Bitcoin (BUTTCOIN)

Looking for how to buy The Next Bitcoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

BUTTCOIN to Local Currencies

1 BUTTCOIN to VND
400.51242
1 BUTTCOIN to AUD
A$0.0246796
1 BUTTCOIN to GBP
0.0118712
1 BUTTCOIN to EUR
0.0137456
1 BUTTCOIN to USD
$0.01562
1 BUTTCOIN to MYR
RM0.0688842
1 BUTTCOIN to TRY
0.5944972
1 BUTTCOIN to JPY
¥2.2431882
1 BUTTCOIN to RUB
1.2881814
1 BUTTCOIN to INR
1.3430076
1 BUTTCOIN to IDR
Rp264.745723
1 BUTTCOIN to KRW
22.25069
1 BUTTCOIN to PHP
0.8909648
1 BUTTCOIN to EGP
￡E.0.7964638
1 BUTTCOIN to BRL
R$0.0910646
1 BUTTCOIN to CAD
C$0.0215556
1 BUTTCOIN to BDT
1.8976738
1 BUTTCOIN to NGN
25.1124302
1 BUTTCOIN to UAH
0.6447936
1 BUTTCOIN to VES
Bs1.10902
1 BUTTCOIN to PKR
Rs4.38141
1 BUTTCOIN to KZT
8.0889732
1 BUTTCOIN to THB
฿0.5249882
1 BUTTCOIN to TWD
NT$0.5065566
1 BUTTCOIN to AED
د.إ0.0573254
1 BUTTCOIN to CHF
Fr0.0128084
1 BUTTCOIN to HKD
HK$0.121055
1 BUTTCOIN to MAD
.د.م0.1446412
1 BUTTCOIN to MXN
$0.3138058

The Next Bitcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of The Next Bitcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official The Next Bitcoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Next Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

