What is Bumper (BUMP)

Bumper is a pooled risk market which leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to achieve greater efficiency. On one side, users hedge crypto assets by choosing a term and locking in a floor price. Through intelligent rebalancing mechanisms the protocol ensures the chosen minimum value is preserved at the end of the term. On the other side of the market, users deposit stablecoin liquidity to balance the protocol and earn a yield derived from streamia (dynamic premia) paid by protection takers.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bumper What is the price of Bumper (BUMP) today? The live price of Bumper (BUMP) is 0.002895 USD . What is the market cap of Bumper (BUMP)? The current market cap of Bumper is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BUMP by its real-time market price of 0.002895 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bumper (BUMP)? The current circulating supply of Bumper (BUMP) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Bumper (BUMP)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Bumper (BUMP) is 0.07 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bumper (BUMP)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bumper (BUMP) is $ 83.55 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

