The Bull Price(BULLCOIN)
The live The Bull (BULLCOIN) price today is ￡ 0.001777, with a 2.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current BULLCOIN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001777 per BULLCOIN.
The Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BULLCOIN. During the last 24 hours, BULLCOIN traded between ￡ 0.001451 (low) and ￡ 0.002265 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, BULLCOIN moved +5.64% in the last hour and -54.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 68.70K.
ROBINHOOD
The current Market Cap of The Bull is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 68.70K. The circulating supply of BULLCOIN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.78M.
+5.64%
-2.46%
-54.43%
-54.43%
Track the price changes of The Bull for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00003272
|-2.46%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.000277
|+18.46%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.000277
|+18.46%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.000277
|+18.46%
Today, BULLCOIN recorded a change of ￡ -0.00003272 (-2.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.000277 (+18.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, BULLCOIN saw a change of ￡ +0.000277 (+18.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.000277 (+18.46%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of The Bull (BULLCOIN)?
Check out the The Bull Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate The Bull recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the BULLCOIN market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
BULLCOIN_USDT is trading above the central pivot point of 0.001985 on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.002031 remains within the oscillating range between S1 and R1. In the short term, the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, while the long-term EMA group continues to maintain a bullish structure. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross pattern, and the RSI is currently in a neutral zone. Both the fast and slow lines exhibit directional stratification. Volatility remains at normal levels, with bullish and bearish momentum distributed in a scattered manner. The upper resistance level R1 is located at 0.002278, approximately 12.1% away from the current price. The lower support level S1 sits at 0.001814, roughly 10.7% below the current price. The central pivot point of 0.001985 serves as a near-term reference, while the distant R2 resistance lies at 0.002449, and the S2 support threshold is positioned at 0.001521. At present, the price deviation from the central pivot remains limited. The pivot system effectively defines the current volatility boundaries.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of The Bull could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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BULLCOIN is a meme coin.
For a more in-depth understanding of The Bull, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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|Type
|Information
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