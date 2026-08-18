The Bull Price Today

The live The Bull (BULLCOIN) price today is ￡ 0.001777, with a 2.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current BULLCOIN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001777 per BULLCOIN.

The Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BULLCOIN. During the last 24 hours, BULLCOIN traded between ￡ 0.001451 (low) and ￡ 0.002265 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BULLCOIN moved +5.64% in the last hour and -54.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 68.70K.

The Bull (BULLCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 68.70K￡ 68.70K ￡ 68.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.78M￡ 1.78M ￡ 1.78M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of The Bull is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 68.70K. The circulating supply of BULLCOIN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.78M.