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The live The Bull price today is 0.001777 GBP.BULLCOIN market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time BULLCOIN to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live The Bull price today is 0.001777 GBP.BULLCOIN market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time BULLCOIN to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About BULLCOIN

BULLCOIN Price Info

What is BULLCOIN

BULLCOIN Official Website

BULLCOIN Tokenomics

BULLCOIN Price Forecast

BULLCOIN History

BULLCOIN Buying Guide

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The Bull Price(BULLCOIN)

1 BULLCOIN to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00129721
￡0.00129721￡0.00129721
-2.46%1D
GBP
The Bull (BULLCOIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:27:40 (UTC+8)

The Bull Price Today

The live The Bull (BULLCOIN) price today is ￡ 0.001777, with a 2.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current BULLCOIN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001777 per BULLCOIN.

The Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BULLCOIN. During the last 24 hours, BULLCOIN traded between ￡ 0.001451 (low) and ￡ 0.002265 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BULLCOIN moved +5.64% in the last hour and -54.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 68.70K.

The Bull (BULLCOIN) Market Information

--
----

￡ 68.70K
￡ 68.70K￡ 68.70K

￡ 1.78M
￡ 1.78M￡ 1.78M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of The Bull is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 68.70K. The circulating supply of BULLCOIN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.78M.

The Bull Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.001451
￡ 0.001451￡ 0.001451
24H Low
￡ 0.002265
￡ 0.002265￡ 0.002265
24H High

￡ 0.001451
￡ 0.001451￡ 0.001451

￡ 0.002265
￡ 0.002265￡ 0.002265

--
----

--
----

+5.64%

-2.46%

-54.43%

-54.43%

The Bull (BULLCOIN) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of The Bull for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00003272-2.46%
30 Days￡ +0.000277+18.46%
60 Days￡ +0.000277+18.46%
90 Days￡ +0.000277+18.46%
The Bull Price Change Today

Today, BULLCOIN recorded a change of ￡ -0.00003272 (-2.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

The Bull 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.000277 (+18.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.

The Bull 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BULLCOIN saw a change of ￡ +0.000277 (+18.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

The Bull 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.000277 (+18.46%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of The Bull (BULLCOIN)?

Check out the The Bull Price History page now.

Analysis for The Bull

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate The Bull recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

The Bull market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the BULLCOIN market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

BULLCOIN_USDT is trading above the central pivot point of 0.001985 on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.002031 remains within the oscillating range between S1 and R1. In the short term, the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, while the long-term EMA group continues to maintain a bullish structure. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross pattern, and the RSI is currently in a neutral zone. Both the fast and slow lines exhibit directional stratification. Volatility remains at normal levels, with bullish and bearish momentum distributed in a scattered manner. The upper resistance level R1 is located at 0.002278, approximately 12.1% away from the current price. The lower support level S1 sits at 0.001814, roughly 10.7% below the current price. The central pivot point of 0.001985 serves as a near-term reference, while the distant R2 resistance lies at 0.002449, and the S2 support threshold is positioned at 0.001521. At present, the price deviation from the central pivot remains limited. The pivot system effectively defines the current volatility boundaries.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for The Bull

The Bull (BULLCOIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BULLCOIN in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The Bull (BULLCOIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The Bull could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The Bull will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BULLCOIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The Bull Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest The Bull in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with The Bull? Buying BULLCOIN is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy The Bull. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your The Bull (BULLCOIN) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and The Bull will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy The Bull (BULLCOIN) Guide

What can you do with The Bull

Owning The Bull allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

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    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

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    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying The Bull (BULLCOIN) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
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Futures trading fees:
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What is The Bull (BULLCOIN)

BULLCOIN is a meme coin.

The Bull Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of The Bull, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official The Bull Website
Block Explorer

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Bull

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:27:40 (UTC+8)

The Bull (BULLCOIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about The Bull

BULLCOIN USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BULLCOIN with leverage. Explore BULLCOIN USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade The Bull (BULLCOIN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Bull price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BULLCOIN/USD1
￡0.00129502
￡0.00129502￡0.00129502
-3.32%
27.64M (USDT)
BULLCOIN/USDT
￡0.00129721
￡0.00129721￡0.00129721
-2.63%
38.52M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BULLCOIN-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

BULLCOIN
BULLCOIN
GBP
GBP

1 BULLCOIN = 0.00129721 GBP