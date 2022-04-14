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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BULLA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BULLA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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BULLA (BULLA) Technical Analysis Today

BULLA (BULLA) Technical Analysis Today

The BULLA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BULLA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BULLA's analysis below.

BULLA (BULLA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.017882--+13.89%+62.34%+199.18%
Know more about BULLA Price

BULLA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BULLA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 1
Buy 14
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 0Buy 11
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.017949
0.017938
R2
0.017938
0.017926
R1
0.017917
0.017918
PP
0.017906
0.017906
S1
0.017885
0.017894
S2
0.017874
0.017886
S3
0.017853
0.017874

BULLA Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.29M
$1.32 M
$1.61 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.89 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.89 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.18 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.16 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BULLA Capital Flow

Net InflowBULLAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about BULLA

Trade BULLA (BULLA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BULLA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BULLA/USDT
$0.017882
$0.017882$0.017882
+0.61%
5.87M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BULLA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BULLA
BULLA
USD
USD

1 BULLA = 0.017882 USD