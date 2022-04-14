Pepe Buldak (BUL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pepe Buldak (BUL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pepe Buldak (BUL) Information Pepe Buldak is a meme-driven crypto project that fuses blockchain technology with K-content and real-world utility through its Open Franchise Protocol (OFP). Founded by a team of crypto enthusiasts and industry veterans, Pepe Buldak blends meme culture with a franchise ecosystem, enabling brands to operate in a transparent, decentralized model. Core components of the ecosystem include Shiba Gimbab NFTs, Dogepoki, and strategic staking and burn events designed to enhance token value. Official Website: https://pepebuldak.io/ Whitepaper: https://pepebuldak.io/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x99d6ed75cddc1e47527613a4ce7c4a0a3526f183 Buy BUL Now!

Pepe Buldak (BUL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepe Buldak (BUL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.000003762 $ 0.000003762 $ 0.000003762 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00000017853 $ 0.00000017853 $ 0.00000017853 Learn more about Pepe Buldak (BUL) price

Pepe Buldak (BUL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe Buldak (BUL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUL's tokenomics, explore BUL token's live price!

