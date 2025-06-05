What is Buidl (BUIDL)

buidlDAO supports AI native builders shaping the future of internet economies. It provide the tools, capital, and network to ensure your project succeeds.

Buidl is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



BUIDL to Local Currencies

Buidl Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Buidl What is the price of Buidl (BUIDL) today? The live price of Buidl (BUIDL) is 0.003658 USD . What is the market cap of Buidl (BUIDL)? The current market cap of Buidl is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BUIDL by its real-time market price of 0.003658 USD . What is the circulating supply of Buidl (BUIDL)? The current circulating supply of Buidl (BUIDL) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Buidl (BUIDL)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of Buidl (BUIDL) is 0.01775 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Buidl (BUIDL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Buidl (BUIDL) is $ 55.78K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

