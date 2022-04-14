Buckazoids (BUCKAZOIDS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Buckazoids (BUCKAZOIDS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Buckazoids (BUCKAZOIDS) Information Buckazoids first appeared in the 1989 sci-fi adventure game Space Quest III, developed by Sierra On-Line. In the game, these gold coins—featuring a vertical "₿" symbol and numeric denominations—served as universal intergalactic currency. Players used them to purchase gear, pay for transportation, and trade with alien merchants. They can be considered an early example of a "decentralized" digital currency within a virtual world. Official Website: https://buckazoids-solana.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/BQQzEvYT4knThhkSPBvSKBLg1LEczisWLhx5ydJipump Buy BUCKAZOIDS Now!

Buckazoids (BUCKAZOIDS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Buckazoids (BUCKAZOIDS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 552.75K $ 552.75K $ 552.75K All-Time High: $ 0.008998 $ 0.008998 $ 0.008998 All-Time Low: $ 0.000502352145979187 $ 0.000502352145979187 $ 0.000502352145979187 Current Price: $ 0.0005528 $ 0.0005528 $ 0.0005528 Learn more about Buckazoids (BUCKAZOIDS) price

Buckazoids (BUCKAZOIDS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Buckazoids (BUCKAZOIDS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUCKAZOIDS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUCKAZOIDS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

