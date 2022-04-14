Bitway (BTW) Technical Analysis Today The Bitway Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BTW's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitway's analysis below. Sign Up

Bitway (BTW) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.353619 -- +86.08% +434.67% +2,268.35%

Bitway Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitway across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 19 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 1 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.35483 0.35464 R2 0.35464 0.35449 R1 0.35445 0.3544 PP 0.35426 0.35426 S1 0.35407 0.35411 S2 0.35388 0.35402 S3 0.35369 0.35388

Bitway Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.10M $5.53 M $6.63 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.16M 3-Day Active Buys $31.82 M 3-Day Active Sells $31.66 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.28M 7-Day Active Buys $61.06 M 7-Day Active Sells $61.34 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Bitway Capital Flow Net Inflow BTWUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Bitway (BTW) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bitway price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BTW / USDT $0.353626 $0.353626 $0.353626 +2.85% 3.12M (USDT) Trade BTW / USDC $0.351851 $0.351851 $0.351851 +3.23% 158.46K (USDT) Trade