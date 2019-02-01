BitTorrent (BTT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BitTorrent (BTT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BitTorrent (BTT) Information Many internet users today are familiar with the BitTorrent peer-to-peer protocol invented by Bram Cohen that powers the torrent clients used around the world today. With BitTorrent (BTT), a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain, BitTorrent extends its familiar protocol to create a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network, thus providing a way for network participants to capture the value of sharing bandwidth and storage. Official Website: https://bt.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.bittorrent.com/btt/btt-docs/BitTorrent_(BTT)_White_Paper_v0.8.7_Feb_2019.pdf Block Explorer: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TAFjULxiVgT4qWk6UZwjqwZXTSaGaqnVp4 Buy BTT Now!

BitTorrent (BTT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitTorrent (BTT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 647.94M $ 647.94M $ 647.94M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 986.06T $ 986.06T $ 986.06T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0136306 $ 0.0136306 $ 0.0136306 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000365670530465 $ 0.000000365670530465 $ 0.000000365670530465 Current Price: $ 0.0000006571 $ 0.0000006571 $ 0.0000006571 Learn more about BitTorrent (BTT) price

BitTorrent (BTT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BitTorrent (BTT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BTT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BTT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BTT's tokenomics, explore BTT token's live price!

How to Buy BTT Interested in adding BitTorrent (BTT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BTT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BTT on MEXC now!

BitTorrent (BTT) Price History Analysing the price history of BTT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BTT Price History now!

BTT Price Prediction Want to know where BTT might be heading? Our BTT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BTT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!