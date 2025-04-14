What is BitTorrent (BTT)

Many internet users today are familiar with the BitTorrent peer-to-peer protocol invented by Bram Cohen that powers the torrent clients used around the world today. With BitTorrent (BTT), a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain, BitTorrent extends its familiar protocol to create a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network, thus providing a way for network participants to capture the value of sharing bandwidth and storage.

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BitTorrent, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BTT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BitTorrent price prediction page.

Tracing BTT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BTT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BitTorrent price history page.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BitTorrent What is the price of BitTorrent (BTT) today? The live price of BitTorrent (BTT) is 0.0000006276 USD . What is the market cap of BitTorrent (BTT)? The current market cap of BitTorrent is $ 618.85M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BTT by its real-time market price of 0.0000006276 USD . What is the circulating supply of BitTorrent (BTT)? The current circulating supply of BitTorrent (BTT) is 986.06T USD . What was the highest price of BitTorrent (BTT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of BitTorrent (BTT) is 0.0136306 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BitTorrent (BTT)? The 24-hour trading volume of BitTorrent (BTT) is $ 757.07K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

