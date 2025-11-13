Bitlayer (BTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bitlayer (BTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bitlayer (BTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 55.21M
All-Time High: $ 0.17592
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.05521

Bitlayer (BTR) Information
Bitlayer unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin DeFi by merging unparalleled security with a lightning-fast smart contract engine. Built on Bitcoin-native security, Bitlayer combines a trust-minimized BitVM bridge, a Bitcoin rollup architecture, and a high-performance execution layer to bring real utility, speed, and composability to Bitcoin. Bitlayer is building a full-stack infrastructure for Bitcoin DeFi.
Official Website: https://www.bitlayer.org/
Whitepaper: https://github.com/bitlayer-org/whitepaper
Block Explorer: https://www.btrscan.com/address/0x0e4cf4affdb72b39ea91fa726d291781cbd020bf

Bitlayer (BTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bitlayer (BTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of BTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy BTR
Interested in adding Bitlayer (BTR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BTR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Bitlayer (BTR) Price History
Analysing the price history of BTR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

BTR Price Prediction
Want to know where BTR might be heading? Our BTR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

