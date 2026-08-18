Bitlayer (BTR) Technical Analysis Today The Bitlayer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BTR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitlayer's analysis below. Sign Up

Bitlayer (BTR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03115 -- +4.91% +76.68% +16.79%

Bitlayer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitlayer across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 5 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03139 0.03134 R2 0.03134 0.03131 R1 0.03132 0.0313 PP 0.03127 0.03127 S1 0.03125 0.03124 S2 0.0312 0.03123 S3 0.03118 0.0312

Bitlayer Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.10M $3.01 M $3.11 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.67 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.65 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Bitlayer Capital Flow Net Inflow BTRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Bitlayer (BTR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bitlayer price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BTR / USDT $0.03115 $0.03115 $0.03115 +3.17% 2.27M (USDT) Trade