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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitlayer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitlayer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Bitlayer (BTR) Technical Analysis Today

Bitlayer (BTR) Technical Analysis Today

The Bitlayer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BTR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitlayer's analysis below.

Bitlayer (BTR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03115--+4.91%+76.68%+16.79%
Know more about Bitlayer Price

Bitlayer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitlayer across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 2
Buy 16
Moving Averages:BuySell 5Neutral 0Buy 9
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03139
0.03134
R2
0.03134
0.03131
R1
0.03132
0.0313
PP
0.03127
0.03127
S1
0.03125
0.03124
S2
0.0312
0.03123
S3
0.03118
0.0312

Bitlayer Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.10M
$3.01 M
$3.11 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.67 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.65 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Bitlayer Capital Flow

Net InflowBTRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.03

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Bitlayer

Trade Bitlayer (BTR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bitlayer price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BTR/USDT
$0.03115
$0.03115$0.03115
+3.17%
2.27M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BTR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BTR
BTR
USD
USD

1 BTR = 0.03115 USD