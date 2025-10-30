What is Openverse Network (BTG)

Openverse Network is a Layer 0 hub network based on blockchain technology. Building upon existing blockchain frameworks, it introduces the concept of a “fully open protocol-based cross-chain” system. It aims to “make the transfer of value (tokens/NFTs/messages) between different blockchains and the traditional Internet as simple as sending an email. ” Openverse Network is a Layer 0 hub network based on blockchain technology. Building upon existing blockchain frameworks, it introduces the concept of a “fully open protocol-based cross-chain” system. It aims to “make the transfer of value (tokens/NFTs/messages) between different blockchains and the traditional Internet as simple as sending an email. ”

Openverse Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Openverse Network (BTG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Openverse Network (BTG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Openverse Network.

Openverse Network (BTG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Openverse Network (BTG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Openverse Network (BTG)

Looking for how to buy Openverse Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Openverse Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Openverse Network How much is Openverse Network (BTG) worth today? The live BTG price in USD is 15.564 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BTG to USD price? $ 15.564 . Check out The current price of BTG to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Openverse Network? The market cap for BTG is $ 29.57M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BTG? The circulating supply of BTG is 1.90M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BTG? BTG achieved an ATH price of 18.80127296990911 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BTG? BTG saw an ATL price of 3.477213386513058 USD . What is the trading volume of BTG? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BTG is $ 481.69K USD . Will BTG go higher this year? BTG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BTG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Openverse Network (BTG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

