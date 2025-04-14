What is BSX Protocol (BSX)

"BSX is developing the fastest, simplest, and most secure perpetuals DEX on the market. BSX runs on the Base L2, a custom Ethereum rollup built using the Optimism stack. It integrates an off-chain central limit order book for efficient trade matching with on-chain settlement via smart contracts on Ethereum L2. This design delivers a high-performance, low-latency trading experience akin to centralized exchanges while preserving the security and transparency of decentralized systems. BSX is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and other prominent crypto VC investors and builders, with Arthur Hayes is BSX advisor from day 1. BSX is built by ex-Coinbase, Kraken, and FalconX team."

BSX Protocol Price Prediction

BSX Protocol Price History

How to buy BSX Protocol (BSX)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BSX Protocol What is the price of BSX Protocol (BSX) today? The live price of BSX Protocol (BSX) is 0.01155 USD . What is the market cap of BSX Protocol (BSX)? The current market cap of BSX Protocol is $ 2.19M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BSX by its real-time market price of 0.01155 USD . What is the circulating supply of BSX Protocol (BSX)? The current circulating supply of BSX Protocol (BSX) is 189.48M USD . What was the highest price of BSX Protocol (BSX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of BSX Protocol (BSX) is 0.44982 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BSX Protocol (BSX)? The 24-hour trading volume of BSX Protocol (BSX) is $ 5.23K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

