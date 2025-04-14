What is Biswap (BSW)

Biswap is the first decentralized exchange platform on the market with a three-type referral system and the lowest platform transaction fees (0.1%). We are a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network. This network guarantees superior speed and much lower network transaction costs.

Biswap is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Biswap investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BSW staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Biswap on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Biswap buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Biswap Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Biswap, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BSW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Biswap price prediction page.

Biswap Price History

Tracing BSW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BSW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Biswap price history page.

How to buy Biswap (BSW)

Looking for how to buy Biswap? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Biswap on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BSW to Local Currencies

1 BSW to VND ₫ 299.74329 1 BSW to AUD A$ 0.0184702 1 BSW to GBP ￡ 0.0087675 1 BSW to EUR € 0.0101703 1 BSW to USD $ 0.01169 1 BSW to MYR RM 0.0515529 1 BSW to TRY ₺ 0.4448045 1 BSW to JPY ¥ 1.6744756 1 BSW to RUB ₽ 0.9613856 1 BSW to INR ₹ 1.0056907 1 BSW to IDR Rp 194.8332554 1 BSW to KRW ₩ 16.6050605 1 BSW to PHP ₱ 0.6669145 1 BSW to EGP ￡E. 0.5959562 1 BSW to BRL R$ 0.0682696 1 BSW to CAD C$ 0.0161322 1 BSW to BDT ৳ 1.4202181 1 BSW to NGN ₦ 18.7639697 1 BSW to UAH ₴ 0.4825632 1 BSW to VES Bs 0.82999 1 BSW to PKR Rs 3.279045 1 BSW to KZT ₸ 6.0537834 1 BSW to THB ฿ 0.3921995 1 BSW to TWD NT$ 0.3782884 1 BSW to AED د.إ 0.0429023 1 BSW to CHF Fr 0.0094689 1 BSW to HKD HK$ 0.0905975 1 BSW to MAD .د.م 0.1082494 1 BSW to MXN $ 0.2342676

Biswap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Biswap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Biswap What is the price of Biswap (BSW) today? The live price of Biswap (BSW) is 0.01169 USD . What is the market cap of Biswap (BSW)? The current market cap of Biswap is $ 6.37M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BSW by its real-time market price of 0.01169 USD . What is the circulating supply of Biswap (BSW)? The current circulating supply of Biswap (BSW) is 544.50M USD . What was the highest price of Biswap (BSW)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Biswap (BSW) is 2.1669 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Biswap (BSW)? The 24-hour trading volume of Biswap (BSW) is $ 740.33K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!