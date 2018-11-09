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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BitcoinSV, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BitcoinSV, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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BitcoinSV (BSV) Technical Analysis Today

BitcoinSV (BSV) Technical Analysis Today

The BitcoinSV Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BSV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BitcoinSV's analysis below.

BitcoinSV (BSV) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$14.85--+4.35%+9.83%-0.94%
Know more about BitcoinSV Price

BitcoinSV Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BitcoinSV across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 6
Buy 10
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 0Buy 7
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 6Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
14.8766
14.8733
R2
14.8733
14.8695
R1
14.8666
14.8671
PP
14.8633
14.8633
S1
14.8566
14.8595
S2
14.8533
14.8571
S3
14.8466
14.8533

BitcoinSV Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
1.09M
$3.48 M
$2.39 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.05M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.57 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.52 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.60 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.58 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BitcoinSV Capital Flow

Net InflowBSVUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about BitcoinSV

Trade BitcoinSV (BSV) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BitcoinSV price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BSV/USDT
$14.85
$14.85$14.85
-2.36%
5.71K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BSV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BSV
BSV
USD
USD

1 BSV = 14.85 USD