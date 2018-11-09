BitcoinSV (BSV) Technical Analysis Today The BitcoinSV Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BSV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BitcoinSV's analysis below. Sign Up

BitcoinSV (BSV) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $14.85 -- +4.35% +9.83% -0.94%

BitcoinSV Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BitcoinSV across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 6 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 0 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 6 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 14.8766 14.8733 R2 14.8733 14.8695 R1 14.8666 14.8671 PP 14.8633 14.8633 S1 14.8566 14.8595 S2 14.8533 14.8571 S3 14.8466 14.8533

BitcoinSV Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 1.09M $3.48 M $2.39 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.05M 3-Day Active Buys $0.57 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.52 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $1.60 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.58 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BitcoinSV Capital Flow Net Inflow BSVUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BitcoinSV (BSV) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BitcoinSV price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BSV / USDT $14.85 $14.85 $14.85 -2.36% 5.71K (USDT) Trade