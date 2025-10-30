The live Baby Shark Universe price today is 0.21798 USD. Track real-time BSU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BSU price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Baby Shark Universe price today is 0.21798 USD. Track real-time BSU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BSU price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About BSU

BSU Price Info

BSU Whitepaper

BSU Official Website

BSU Tokenomics

BSU Price Forecast

BSU History

BSU Buying Guide

BSU-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BSU Spot

BSU USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Baby Shark Universe Logo

Baby Shark Universe Price(BSU)

1 BSU to USD Live Price:

$0.21798
$0.21798$0.21798
-1.57%1D
USD
Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:23:43 (UTC+8)

Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.20773
$ 0.20773$ 0.20773
24H Low
$ 0.2339
$ 0.2339$ 0.2339
24H High

$ 0.20773
$ 0.20773$ 0.20773

$ 0.2339
$ 0.2339$ 0.2339

$ 0.37631193723515616
$ 0.37631193723515616$ 0.37631193723515616

$ 0.05070113905338495
$ 0.05070113905338495$ 0.05070113905338495

-0.32%

-1.56%

+0.67%

+0.67%

Baby Shark Universe (BSU) real-time price is $ 0.21798. Over the past 24 hours, BSU traded between a low of $ 0.20773 and a high of $ 0.2339, showing active market volatility. BSU's all-time high price is $ 0.37631193723515616, while its all-time low price is $ 0.05070113905338495.

In terms of short-term performance, BSU has changed by -0.32% over the past hour, -1.56% over 24 hours, and +0.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Market Information

No.604

$ 36.62M
$ 36.62M$ 36.62M

$ 68.78K
$ 68.78K$ 68.78K

$ 185.28M
$ 185.28M$ 185.28M

168.00M
168.00M 168.00M

850,000,000
850,000,000 850,000,000

850,000,000
850,000,000 850,000,000

19.76%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Baby Shark Universe is $ 36.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.78K. The circulating supply of BSU is 168.00M, with a total supply of 850000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 185.28M.

Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Baby Shark Universe for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0034769-1.56%
30 Days$ -0.01418-6.11%
60 Days$ +0.10912+100.23%
90 Days$ +0.20798+2,079.80%
Baby Shark Universe Price Change Today

Today, BSU recorded a change of $ -0.0034769 (-1.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Baby Shark Universe 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01418 (-6.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Baby Shark Universe 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BSU saw a change of $ +0.10912 (+100.23%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Baby Shark Universe 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.20798 (+2,079.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Baby Shark Universe (BSU)?

Check out the Baby Shark Universe Price History page now.

What is Baby Shark Universe (BSU)

Baby Shark Universe (BSU) is a hybrid entertainment and digital asset platform that leverages the globally recognized Baby Shark intellectual property (IP) to bridge Web2 users and the Web3 ecosystem. The project aims to naturally onboard its vast existing fan base into the Web3 space, building a sustainable economic model through diverse digital experiences, including games, NFTs, and the metaverse.

Baby Shark Universe is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Baby Shark Universe investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BSU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Baby Shark Universe on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Baby Shark Universe buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Baby Shark Universe Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Baby Shark Universe (BSU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Baby Shark Universe (BSU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Baby Shark Universe.

Check the Baby Shark Universe price prediction now!

Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Shark Universe (BSU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BSU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Baby Shark Universe (BSU)

Looking for how to buy Baby Shark Universe? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Baby Shark Universe on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BSU to Local Currencies

1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to VND
5,736.1437
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to AUD
A$0.3313296
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to GBP
0.163485
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to EUR
0.1874628
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to USD
$0.21798
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to MYR
RM0.915516
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to TRY
9.1486206
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to JPY
¥33.56892
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to ARS
ARS$313.1893044
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to RUB
17.492895
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to INR
19.3282866
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to IDR
Rp3,632.9985468
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to PHP
12.8455614
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to EGP
￡E.10.299555
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BRL
R$1.1705526
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to CAD
C$0.3029922
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BDT
26.6436954
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to NGN
316.3696326
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to COP
$851.484375
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to ZAR
R.3.7688742
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to UAH
9.166059
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to TZS
T.Sh.535.57686
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to VES
Bs47.73762
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to CLP
$205.33716
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to PKR
Rs61.5401136
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to KZT
115.2111492
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to THB
฿7.0712712
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to TWD
NT$6.6941658
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to AED
د.إ0.7999866
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to CHF
Fr0.174384
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to HKD
HK$1.6915248
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to AMD
֏83.420946
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to MAD
.د.م2.0097756
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to MXN
$4.0304502
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to SAR
ريال0.817425
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to ETB
Br33.329142
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to KES
KSh28.1608362
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to JOD
د.أ0.15454782
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to PLN
0.795627
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to RON
лв0.9547524
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to SEK
kr2.0533716
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BGN
лв0.3662064
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to HUF
Ft73.0233
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to CZK
4.5754002
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to KWD
د.ك0.06670188
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to ILS
0.708435
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BOB
Bs1.504062
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to AZN
0.370566
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to TJS
SM2.005416
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to GEL
0.5929056
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to AOA
Kz199.7982882
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BHD
.د.ب0.08196048
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BMD
$0.21798
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to DKK
kr1.4016114
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to HNL
L5.7263346
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to MUR
9.9333486
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to NAD
$3.7296378
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to NOK
kr2.190699
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to NZD
$0.3771054
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to PAB
B/.0.21798
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to PGK
K0.9285948
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to QAR
ر.ق0.7934472
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to RSD
дин.22.0312386
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to UZS
soʻm2,626.2644562
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to ALL
L18.1272168
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to ANG
ƒ0.3901842
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to AWG
ƒ0.3901842
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BBD
$0.43596
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BAM
KM0.3662064
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BIF
Fr644.78484
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BND
$0.2811942
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BSD
$0.21798
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to JMD
$34.8310242
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to KHR
875.4207588
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to KMF
Fr92.20554
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to LAK
4,738.6955574
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to LKR
රු66.3552918
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to MDL
L3.694761
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to MGA
Ar977.487714
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to MOP
P1.74384
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to MVR
3.335094
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to MWK
MK378.4372578
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to MZN
MT13.9311018
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to NPR
रु30.7438992
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to PYG
1,545.91416
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to RWF
Fr316.28898
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to SBD
$1.7939754
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to SCR
3.0233826
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to SRD
$8.4227472
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to SVC
$1.9051452
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to SZL
L3.7296378
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to TMT
m0.7651098
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to TND
د.ت0.63998928
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to TTD
$1.4757246
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to UGX
Sh759.44232
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to XAF
Fr123.1587
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to XCD
$0.588546
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to XOF
Fr123.1587
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to XPF
Fr22.23396
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BWP
P2.9013138
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to BZD
$0.4381398
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to CVE
$20.664504
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to DJF
Fr38.58246
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to DOP
$13.9899564
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to DZD
د.ج28.3308606
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to FJD
$0.4926348
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to GNF
Fr1,895.3361
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to GTQ
Q1.667547
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to GYD
$45.601416
1 Baby Shark Universe(BSU) to ISK
kr26.81154

Baby Shark Universe Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Baby Shark Universe, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Baby Shark Universe Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Baby Shark Universe

How much is Baby Shark Universe (BSU) worth today?
The live BSU price in USD is 0.21798 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BSU to USD price?
The current price of BSU to USD is $ 0.21798. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Baby Shark Universe?
The market cap for BSU is $ 36.62M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BSU?
The circulating supply of BSU is 168.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BSU?
BSU achieved an ATH price of 0.37631193723515616 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BSU?
BSU saw an ATL price of 0.05070113905338495 USD.
What is the trading volume of BSU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BSU is $ 68.78K USD.
Will BSU go higher this year?
BSU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BSU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:23:43 (UTC+8)

Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BSU-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BSU
BSU
USD
USD

1 BSU = 0.21798 USD

Trade BSU

BSU/USDT
$0.21798
$0.21798$0.21798
-2.04%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$109,158.89
$109,158.89$109,158.89

-2.10%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,862.15
$3,862.15$3,862.15

-2.27%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02458
$0.02458$0.02458

-33.18%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$190.54
$190.54$190.54

-3.15%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.3195
$2.3195$2.3195

-11.40%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,862.15
$3,862.15$3,862.15

-2.27%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$109,158.89
$109,158.89$109,158.89

-2.10%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$190.54
$190.54$190.54

-3.15%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5282
$2.5282$2.5282

-3.73%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18634
$0.18634$0.18634

-2.49%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02204
$0.02204$0.02204

+120.40%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003585
$0.0003585$0.0003585

+473.60%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0032436
$0.0032436$0.0032436

+3,504.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000153
$0.000000000000000000000153$0.000000000000000000000153

+70.00%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.136981
$0.136981$0.136981

+46.42%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.005008
$0.005008$0.005008

+33.26%

FARMAI Logo

FARMAI

FARMAI

$0.008186
$0.008186$0.008186

+33.43%

Flux AI Logo

Flux AI

FLUXAI

$0.0002435
$0.0002435$0.0002435

+33.27%