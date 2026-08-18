Robinhood Dog Price Today

The live Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) price today is ￡ 0.0008107, with a 21.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRODIE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0008107 per BRODIE.

Robinhood Dog currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BRODIE. During the last 24 hours, BRODIE traded between ￡ 0.0005123 (low) and ￡ 0.0009584 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BRODIE moved -5.40% in the last hour and -9.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 84.74K.

Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 84.74K￡ 84.74K ￡ 84.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 810.70K￡ 810.70K ￡ 810.70K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Robinhood Dog is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 84.74K. The circulating supply of BRODIE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 810.70K.