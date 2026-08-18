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The live Robinhood Dog price today is 0.0008107 GBP.BRODIE market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time BRODIE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Robinhood Dog price today is 0.0008107 GBP.BRODIE market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time BRODIE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Robinhood Dog Logo

Robinhood Dog Price(BRODIE)

1 BRODIE to GBP Live Price:

￡0.000591811
￡0.000591811￡0.000591811
+21.61%1D
GBP
Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:23:31 (UTC+8)

Robinhood Dog Price Today

The live Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) price today is ￡ 0.0008107, with a 21.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRODIE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0008107 per BRODIE.

Robinhood Dog currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BRODIE. During the last 24 hours, BRODIE traded between ￡ 0.0005123 (low) and ￡ 0.0009584 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BRODIE moved -5.40% in the last hour and -9.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 84.74K.

Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Market Information

--
----

￡ 84.74K
￡ 84.74K￡ 84.74K

￡ 810.70K
￡ 810.70K￡ 810.70K

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Robinhood Dog is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 84.74K. The circulating supply of BRODIE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 810.70K.

Robinhood Dog Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0005123
￡ 0.0005123￡ 0.0005123
24H Low
￡ 0.0009584
￡ 0.0009584￡ 0.0009584
24H High

￡ 0.0005123
￡ 0.0005123￡ 0.0005123

￡ 0.0009584
￡ 0.0009584￡ 0.0009584

--
----

--
----

-5.40%

+21.61%

-9.05%

-9.05%

Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Robinhood Dog for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.000105164+21.61%
30 Days￡ +0.0004107+102.67%
60 Days￡ +0.0004107+102.67%
90 Days￡ +0.0004107+102.67%
Robinhood Dog Price Change Today

Today, BRODIE recorded a change of ￡ +0.000105164 (+21.61%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Robinhood Dog 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.0004107 (+102.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Robinhood Dog 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BRODIE saw a change of ￡ +0.0004107 (+102.67%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Robinhood Dog 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.0004107 (+102.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Robinhood Dog (BRODIE)?

Check out the Robinhood Dog Price History page now.

Analysis for Robinhood Dog

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Robinhood Dog recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence Robinhood Dog's prices?

Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) prices are driven by meme coin speculation, social media hype, and community sentiment. Trading volume, liquidity on decentralized exchanges, and broader crypto market trends also impact value. Influencer endorsements and viral marketing campaigns can cause sudden volatility, while lack of utility often leads to high risk and price instability.

Why do people want to know Robinhood Dog's price today?

Investors track BRODIE prices for real-time valuation, enabling timely buy or sell decisions. Monitoring trends helps assess market sentiment, volatility, and potential profits. Accurate pricing is crucial for portfolio management, risk assessment, and identifying entry or exit points in the speculative meme coin market.

Price Prediction for Robinhood Dog

Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BRODIE in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Robinhood Dog could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Robinhood Dog will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BRODIE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Robinhood Dog Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Robinhood Dog in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Robinhood Dog? Buying BRODIE is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Robinhood Dog. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Robinhood Dog will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Guide

What can you do with Robinhood Dog

Owning Robinhood Dog allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Robinhood Dog (BRODIE)

BRODIE is a meme coin.

Robinhood Dog Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Robinhood Dog, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Robinhood Dog Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Robinhood Dog

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:23:31 (UTC+8)

Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Robinhood Dog

BRODIE USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BRODIE with leverage. Explore BRODIE USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Robinhood Dog price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BRODIE/USD1
￡0.00059057
￡0.00059057￡0.00059057
+20.44%
79.59M (USDT)
BRODIE/USDT
￡0.000592176
￡0.000592176￡0.000592176
+21.67%
128.31M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BRODIE-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

BRODIE
BRODIE
GBP
GBP

1 BRODIE = 0.000591811 GBP