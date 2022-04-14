Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Technical Analysis Today The Broccoli Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BROCCOLIF3B's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Broccoli's analysis below. Sign Up

Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0064 -- -3.53% +5.87% +21.37%

Broccoli Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Broccoli across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 15 Neutral 1 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.006401 0.0064 R2 0.0064 0.006399 R1 0.006399 0.006399 PP 0.006398 0.006398 S1 0.006397 0.006397 S2 0.006396 0.006397 S3 0.006395 0.006396

Broccoli Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.44M $6.29 M $6.74 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Broccoli Capital Flow Net Inflow BROCCOLIF3BUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Broccoli price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BROCCOLIF3B / USDT $0.0064 $0.0064 $0.0064 -3.71% 10.32M (USDT) Trade