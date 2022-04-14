Broak on Base (BROAK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Broak on Base (BROAK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Broak on Base (BROAK) Information Meet BROAK, the #1 frog on Base — with a little bit of attitude and a lot of grit, BROAK leaps into battle against the Rugpullers and Jeets to keep your bags safe and your gains strong. Armed with memes, community power, and zero tolerance for scams, BROAK is here to flip the script on getting rugged and create a fun, sustainable, meme coin community. Join the RugFreeVerse, where a team of meme-frogs fights for financial freedom across all chains - and diamond hands thrive. Official Website: https://www.broakonbase.fyi/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/182LQSD-z0OaW4_XBv3gue303ler3UWXr/view Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x02537463e57a44f861Ee861Ba4F590C413f984a6 Buy BROAK Now!

Broak on Base (BROAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Broak on Base (BROAK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.15M $ 2.15M $ 2.15M Total Supply: $ 690.00M $ 690.00M $ 690.00M Circulating Supply: $ 618.54M $ 618.54M $ 618.54M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.39M $ 2.39M $ 2.39M All-Time High: $ 0.01515 $ 0.01515 $ 0.01515 All-Time Low: $ 0.00037184903730048 $ 0.00037184903730048 $ 0.00037184903730048 Current Price: $ 0.00347 $ 0.00347 $ 0.00347 Learn more about Broak on Base (BROAK) price

Broak on Base (BROAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Broak on Base (BROAK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BROAK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BROAK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BROAK's tokenomics, explore BROAK token's live price!

