Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BRL, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BRL, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About BRL

BRL Price Info

What is BRL

BRL Tokenomics

BRL Price Forecast

BRL History

BRL Buying Guide

BRL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BRL Spot

BRL USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BRL (BRL) Technical Analysis Today

BRL (BRL) Technical Analysis Today

The BRL Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BRL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BRL's analysis below.

BRL (BRL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1914---1.80%-0.16%-3.34%
Know more about BRL Price

BRL Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BRL across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 1
Neutral 19
Buy 6
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 0Neutral 14Buy 0
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 5Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1916
0.1916
R2
0.1916
0.1915
R1
0.1915
0.1915
PP
0.1915
0.1915
S1
0.1914
0.1914
S2
0.1914
0.1914
S3
0.1913
0.1914

BRL Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.04M
$3.45 M
$3.49 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.13 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BRL Capital Flow

Net InflowBRLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about BRL

Trade BRL (BRL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BRL price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BRL/USDT
$0.1915
$0.1915$0.1915
-0.31%
1.06M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BRL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BRL
BRL
USD
USD

1 BRL = 0.1913 USD