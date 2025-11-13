Bridgent (BRIDGENT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bridgent (BRIDGENT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bridgent (BRIDGENT) Information Bridgent is a cross-chain coordination and execution engine that enables assets, smart contracts, and data to flow seamlessly between multiple blockchains. Its main roles include: Providing secure and efficient cross-chain communication; Enforcing compliance with an execution filter layer; Offering a unified API to reduce development complexity; Supporting real-time state synchronization across chains. Official Website: https://bridgent.space/ Whitepaper: https://bridgent.space/whitepaper.html Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x5Fe1870b12819248dE653D6e7ea61dCD80e58901

Bridgent (BRIDGENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bridgent (BRIDGENT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRIDGENT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRIDGENT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRIDGENT's tokenomics, explore BRIDGENT token's live price!

