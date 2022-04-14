Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Technical Analysis Today The Coinbase Man Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BRIAN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Coinbase Man's analysis below. Sign Up

Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0004497 -- +87.60% -79.66% -91.01%

Coinbase Man Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Coinbase Man across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 1 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0004381 0.0004375 R2 0.0004375 0.0004372 R1 0.0004372 0.000437 PP 0.0004366 0.0004366 S1 0.0004363 0.0004363 S2 0.0004357 0.0004361 S3 0.0004354 0.0004357

Coinbase Man Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.20M $0.03 M $0.23 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.26 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.27 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.27 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.27 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Coinbase Man Capital Flow Net Inflow BRIANUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Coinbase Man price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BRIAN / USD1 $0.0004578 $0.0004578 $0.0004578 -6.78% 121.04M (USDT) Trade BRIAN / USDT $0.0004497 $0.0004497 $0.0004497 -7.64% 171.67M (USDT) Trade