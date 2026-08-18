Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Coinbase Man price today is 0.0004497 GBP.BRIAN market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time BRIAN to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Coinbase Man price today is 0.0004497 GBP.BRIAN market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time BRIAN to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About BRIAN

BRIAN Price Info

What is BRIAN

BRIAN Tokenomics

BRIAN Price Forecast

BRIAN History

BRIAN Buying Guide

BRIAN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BRIAN Spot

BRIAN USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Coinbase Man Logo

Coinbase Man Price(BRIAN)

1 BRIAN to GBP Live Price:

￡0.000327916
￡0.000327916￡0.000327916
-7.32%1D
GBP
Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:22:10 (UTC+8)

Coinbase Man Price Today

The live Coinbase Man (BRIAN) price today is ￡ 0.0004497, with a 7.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRIAN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0004497 per BRIAN.

Coinbase Man currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BRIAN. During the last 24 hours, BRIAN traded between ￡ 0.0003605 (low) and ￡ 0.0005543 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BRIAN moved -0.43% in the last hour and +87.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 74.71K.

Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Market Information

--
----

￡ 74.71K
￡ 74.71K￡ 74.71K

￡ 449.70K
￡ 449.70K￡ 449.70K

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Man is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 74.71K. The circulating supply of BRIAN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 449.70K.

Coinbase Man Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0003605
￡ 0.0003605￡ 0.0003605
24H Low
￡ 0.0005543
￡ 0.0005543￡ 0.0005543
24H High

￡ 0.0003605
￡ 0.0003605￡ 0.0003605

￡ 0.0005543
￡ 0.0005543￡ 0.0005543

--
----

--
----

-0.43%

-7.32%

+87.60%

+87.60%

Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Coinbase Man for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.000025899-7.32%
30 Days￡ -0.0017603-79.66%
60 Days￡ -0.0045503-91.01%
90 Days￡ -0.0045503-91.01%
Coinbase Man Price Change Today

Today, BRIAN recorded a change of ￡ -0.000025899 (-7.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Coinbase Man 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0017603 (-79.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Coinbase Man 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BRIAN saw a change of ￡ -0.0045503 (-91.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Coinbase Man 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0045503 (-91.01%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Coinbase Man (BRIAN)?

Check out the Coinbase Man Price History page now.

Analysis for Coinbase Man

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Coinbase Man recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Coinbase Man market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the BRIAN market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

BRIAN_USDT is currently trading above the 2.82E-4 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 2.913E-4, oscillating within the range between S1 and R1. The price is situated in the upper-middle portion of the pivot structure, while the short-term moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, and indicator consistency points to a predominantly bullish setup. However, the market has yet to break through the R1 resistance level, maintaining overall volatility within the defined range. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with both the fast and slow lines diverging upward, indicating a concentrated release of short-term buying momentum. Both the MA and EMA groups are signaling a buy, confirming the short-term trend direction. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, and the KDJ and StochRSI values suggest that overbought risks have not yet accumulated, with volatility staying stable. At the current price level, long and short forces appear to be temporarily balanced, with no clear signs of a one-sided acceleration. On the upside, the nearest key resistance lies at 3.123E-4 (R1), approximately 7.2% above the current price, while the farther resistance is located at 3.462E-4 (R2). On the downside, the immediate support is found at 2.82E-4 (the pivot), roughly 3.2% below the current price, with stronger support at 2.481E-4 (S1). If the price retraces back toward the pivot area, it will test the structural validity; breaking through R1 would open up further upside potential.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Coinbase Man's prices?

Several factors influence Coinbase Man (BRIAN) prices:

1. Market sentiment and social media hype
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Bitcoin and overall crypto market trends
4. Coinbase-related news and developments
5. Meme coin community engagement
6. Whale movements and large transactions
7. Supply and demand dynamics

Why do people want to know Coinbase Man's price today?

People want to know Coinbase Man (BRIAN) price today for several reasons: to track their investment value, make informed trading decisions, assess market trends, determine entry or exit points, calculate profits or losses, and stay updated on volatility. Real-time pricing helps traders and investors manage risk effectively.

Price Prediction for Coinbase Man

Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BRIAN in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Coinbase Man could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Coinbase Man will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BRIAN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Coinbase Man Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Coinbase Man in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Coinbase Man? Buying BRIAN is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Coinbase Man. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Coinbase Man will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Guide

What can you do with Coinbase Man

Owning Coinbase Man allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Coinbase Man (BRIAN) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Coinbase Man (BRIAN)

BRIAN is a meme coin.

Coinbase Man Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coinbase Man, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBase MemeBase Native

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coinbase Man

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:22:10 (UTC+8)

Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Coinbase Man

BRIAN USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BRIAN with leverage. Explore BRIAN USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Coinbase Man price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BRIAN/USD1
￡0.000334267
￡0.000334267￡0.000334267
-6.76%
121.07M (USDT)
BRIAN/USDT
￡0.000327478
￡0.000327478￡0.000327478
-7.86%
171.56M (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

￡0.00000
￡0.00000￡0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.244112
￡0.244112￡0.244112

+1,014.66%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

￡0.0097674
￡0.0097674￡0.0097674

-4.42%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

￡0.0243966
￡0.0243966￡0.0243966

-5.51%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

￡0.0523994
￡0.0523994￡0.0523994

+4.02%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.244112
￡0.244112￡0.244112

+1,014.66%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

￡0.000349013
￡0.000349013￡0.000349013

+229.72%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

￡0.0063583
￡0.0063583￡0.0063583

+20.97%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

￡0.380038
￡0.380038￡0.380038

+10.97%

Humanity

Humanity

H

￡0.091323
￡0.091323￡0.091323

+7.89%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BRIAN-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

BRIAN
BRIAN
GBP
GBP

1 BRIAN = 0.000328281 GBP