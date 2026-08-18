Coinbase Man Price(BRIAN)
The live Coinbase Man (BRIAN) price today is ￡ 0.0004497, with a 7.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRIAN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0004497 per BRIAN.
Coinbase Man currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BRIAN. During the last 24 hours, BRIAN traded between ￡ 0.0003605 (low) and ￡ 0.0005543 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, BRIAN moved -0.43% in the last hour and +87.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 74.71K.
BASE
The current Market Cap of Coinbase Man is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 74.71K. The circulating supply of BRIAN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 449.70K.
-0.43%
-7.32%
+87.60%
+87.60%
Track the price changes of Coinbase Man for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.000025899
|-7.32%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0017603
|-79.66%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.0045503
|-91.01%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.0045503
|-91.01%
Today, BRIAN recorded a change of ￡ -0.000025899 (-7.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0017603 (-79.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, BRIAN saw a change of ￡ -0.0045503 (-91.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0045503 (-91.01%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Coinbase Man (BRIAN)?
Check out the Coinbase Man Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Coinbase Man recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the BRIAN market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
BRIAN_USDT is currently trading above the 2.82E-4 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 2.913E-4, oscillating within the range between S1 and R1. The price is situated in the upper-middle portion of the pivot structure, while the short-term moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, and indicator consistency points to a predominantly bullish setup. However, the market has yet to break through the R1 resistance level, maintaining overall volatility within the defined range. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with both the fast and slow lines diverging upward, indicating a concentrated release of short-term buying momentum. Both the MA and EMA groups are signaling a buy, confirming the short-term trend direction. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, and the KDJ and StochRSI values suggest that overbought risks have not yet accumulated, with volatility staying stable. At the current price level, long and short forces appear to be temporarily balanced, with no clear signs of a one-sided acceleration. On the upside, the nearest key resistance lies at 3.123E-4 (R1), approximately 7.2% above the current price, while the farther resistance is located at 3.462E-4 (R2). On the downside, the immediate support is found at 2.82E-4 (the pivot), roughly 3.2% below the current price, with stronger support at 2.481E-4 (S1). If the price retraces back toward the pivot area, it will test the structural validity; breaking through R1 would open up further upside potential.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Coinbase Man could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Coinbase Man, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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