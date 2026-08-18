Coinbase Man Price Today

The live Coinbase Man (BRIAN) price today is ￡ 0.0004497, with a 7.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRIAN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0004497 per BRIAN.

Coinbase Man currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BRIAN. During the last 24 hours, BRIAN traded between ￡ 0.0003605 (low) and ￡ 0.0005543 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BRIAN moved -0.43% in the last hour and +87.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 74.71K.

Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 74.71K￡ 74.71K ￡ 74.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 449.70K￡ 449.70K ￡ 449.70K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Man is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 74.71K. The circulating supply of BRIAN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 449.70K.