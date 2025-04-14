What is BRETT (BRETTETH)

Brett (BRETT) is a deflationary memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain in July 2023. Inspired by Matt Furie's comic book series "Boy's Club," featuring the iconic Pepe the Frog and his friends, Brett aims to capitalize on the viral popularity of meme coins like Pepe and Dogecoin.

BRETTETH to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BRETT What is the price of BRETT (BRETTETH) today? The live price of BRETT (BRETTETH) is 0.1006 USD . What is the market cap of BRETT (BRETTETH)? The current market cap of BRETT is $ 6.98M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BRETTETH by its real-time market price of 0.1006 USD . What is the circulating supply of BRETT (BRETTETH)? The current circulating supply of BRETT (BRETTETH) is 69.42M USD . What was the highest price of BRETT (BRETTETH)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of BRETT (BRETTETH) is 0.6189 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BRETT (BRETTETH)? The 24-hour trading volume of BRETT (BRETTETH) is $ 104.28K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

