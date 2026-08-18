Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bedrock, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bedrock, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About BR

BR Price Info

What is BR

BR Whitepaper

BR Official Website

BR Tokenomics

BR Price Forecast

BR History

BR Buying Guide

BR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BR Spot

BR USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Bedrock (BR) Technical Analysis Today

Bedrock (BR) Technical Analysis Today

The Bedrock Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bedrock's analysis below.

Bedrock (BR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1871--+42.60%+23.17%+50.88%
Know more about Bedrock Price

Bedrock Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bedrock across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 14
Neutral 2
Buy 10
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 2Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.18865
0.18855
R2
0.18855
0.18849
R1
0.1885
0.18845
PP
0.1884
0.1884
S1
0.18835
0.18834
S2
0.18825
0.1883
S3
0.1882
0.18825

Bedrock Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.44M
$6.52 M
$6.95 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.08M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.99 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.91 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.07M
7-Day Active Buys
$14.25 M
7-Day Active Sells
$14.32 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Bedrock Capital Flow

Net InflowBRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.19
2026-08-17$0.03 M0.19
2026-08-16$0.01 M0.19
2026-08-15$0.01 M0.22
2026-08-14-$0.05 M0.22

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Bedrock

Trade Bedrock (BR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bedrock price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BR/USDT
$0.1873
$0.1873$0.1873
-2.23%
293.37K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BR
BR
USD
USD

1 BR = 0.187 USD