Bedrock (BR) Technical Analysis Today The Bedrock Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bedrock's analysis below. Sign Up

Bedrock (BR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1871 -- +42.60% +23.17% +50.88%

Bedrock Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bedrock across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.18865 0.18855 R2 0.18855 0.18849 R1 0.1885 0.18845 PP 0.1884 0.1884 S1 0.18835 0.18834 S2 0.18825 0.1883 S3 0.1882 0.18825

Bedrock Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.44M $6.52 M $6.95 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.08M 3-Day Active Buys $0.99 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.91 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.07M 7-Day Active Buys $14.25 M 7-Day Active Sells $14.32 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Bedrock Capital Flow Net Inflow BRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.19 2026-08-17 $0.03 M 0.19 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.19 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.22 2026-08-14 -$0.05 M 0.22 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Bedrock (BR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bedrock price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BR / USDT $0.1873 $0.1873 $0.1873 -2.23% 293.37K (USDT) Trade