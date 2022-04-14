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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Backpack, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Backpack, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Backpack (BP) Technical Analysis Today

Backpack (BP) Technical Analysis Today

The Backpack Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Backpack's analysis below.

Backpack (BP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.3662--+0.43%-21.35%+177.21%
Know more about Backpack Price

Backpack Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Backpack across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 4
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.3888
0.3887
R2
0.3887
0.3886
R1
0.3886
0.3886
PP
0.3885
0.3885
S1
0.3884
0.3884
S2
0.3883
0.3884
S3
0.3882
0.3883

Backpack Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.07M
$0.97 M
$1.04 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Backpack Capital Flow

Net InflowBPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Backpack

Trade Backpack (BP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Backpack price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BP/USDC
$0.3652
$0.3652$0.3652
-5.21%
149.34K (USDT)
BP/USDT
$0.3662
$0.3662$0.3662
-5.05%
197.27K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BP
BP
USD
USD

1 BP = 0.3662 USD