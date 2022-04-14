Backpack (BP) Technical Analysis Today The Backpack Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Backpack's analysis below. Sign Up

Backpack (BP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.3662 -- +0.43% -21.35% +177.21%

Backpack Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Backpack across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3888 0.3887 R2 0.3887 0.3886 R1 0.3886 0.3886 PP 0.3885 0.3885 S1 0.3884 0.3884 S2 0.3883 0.3884 S3 0.3882 0.3883

Backpack Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.07M $0.97 M $1.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Backpack Capital Flow Net Inflow BPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Backpack (BP) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Backpack price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BP / USDC $0.3652 $0.3652 $0.3652 -5.21% 149.34K (USDT) Trade BP / USDT $0.3662 $0.3662 $0.3662 -5.05% 197.27K (USDT) Trade