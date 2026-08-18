Boyz N The Hood Price Today

The live Boyz N The Hood (BOYZ) price today is ￡ 0.0001741, with a 13.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOYZ to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0001741 per BOYZ.

Boyz N The Hood currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BOYZ. During the last 24 hours, BOYZ traded between ￡ 0.0001702 (low) and ￡ 0.00022 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BOYZ moved +1.04% in the last hour and -48.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 55.06K.

Boyz N The Hood (BOYZ) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 55.06K￡ 55.06K ￡ 55.06K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 174.10K￡ 174.10K ￡ 174.10K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Boyz N The Hood is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 55.06K. The circulating supply of BOYZ is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 174.10K.