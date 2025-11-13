BOOST, the future of brand and creator engagement, builds on the foundation set by Alphabot and now expands globally. With the launch of Pulse, our InfoFi + Action Layer platform that turns attention into real user growth, we’re bridging authentic engagement with measurable adoption. Boost unites the world’s biggest brands, viral creators, and their communities in transformative ways. Alphabot already proved scale in Web3 with 7M+ registered users and $1.56B in rewards distributed. Now the Boost ecosystem, all powered by BOOST, takes it further, empowering billions of users, brands, and creators, and setting a new standard for social and on-chain engagement.