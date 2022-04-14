BarnBridge (BOND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BarnBridge (BOND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BarnBridge (BOND) Information BarnBridge is a fluctuations derivatives protocol for hedging yield sensitivity and market price. It plans to create the first cross platform derivatives protocol for any and all fluctuations. To start, we will focus on yield sensitivity & market price. BOND is an ERC-20 token. It will be used to stake in the system, and as a governance token when the governance module is launched. Official Website: https://barnbridge.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0391D2021f89DC339F60Fff84546EA23E337750f

BarnBridge (BOND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BarnBridge (BOND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.34M Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 7.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.70M All-Time High: $ 93 All-Time Low: $ 0.1420794991809 Current Price: $ 0.1698

BarnBridge (BOND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BarnBridge (BOND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

