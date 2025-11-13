BOMO on Base (BOMO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BOMO on Base (BOMO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BOMO on Base (BOMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BOMO on Base (BOMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 148.82K $ 148.82K $ 148.82K Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 381.00M $ 381.00M $ 381.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 195.30K $ 195.30K $ 195.30K All-Time High: $ 0.02592 $ 0.02592 $ 0.02592 All-Time Low: $ 0.000006003498518756 $ 0.000006003498518756 $ 0.000006003498518756 Current Price: $ 0.0003906 $ 0.0003906 $ 0.0003906

BOMO on Base (BOMO) Information Bomo is driven by its passionate holders who share a common interest in fun, memes, and the potential of decentralized finance. Bomo is driven by its passionate holders who share a common interest in fun, memes, and the potential of decentralized finance. Official Website: https://bomobase.fyi/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0x0215ed0fe07951b2cd68e1b39ffbd0a841fe3c6e

BOMO on Base (BOMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BOMO on Base (BOMO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOMO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOMO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

BOMO on Base (BOMO) Price History Analysing the price history of BOMO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

