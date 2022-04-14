BOBO (BOBO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BOBO (BOBO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BOBO (BOBO) Information Bobo Coin is a meme ERC-20 token based off of Bobo the Bear. Bobo the Bear is a meme character associated with bearish markets and is often posted on 4chan's /biz/ board. It originated in 2018 and has since gained popularity with over 40,000 mentions. Official Website: https://www.bobothebear.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb90b2a35c65dbc466b04240097ca756ad2005295 Buy BOBO Now!

Market Cap: $ 47.74M
Total Supply: $ 69.00T
Circulating Supply: $ 66.13T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 49.81M
All-Time High: $ 0.0000036
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000000004584169
Current Price: $ 0.000000721903

BOBO (BOBO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BOBO (BOBO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOBO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOBO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOBO's tokenomics, explore BOBO token's live price!

BOBO (BOBO) Price History Analysing the price history of BOBO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BOBO Price History now!

