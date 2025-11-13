What is BOBACAT

Boba Cat (BOBACAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Boba Cat (BOBACAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.43M $ 1.43M $ 1.43M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 612.88M $ 612.88M $ 612.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.33M $ 2.33M $ 2.33M All-Time High: $ 0.0097 $ 0.0097 $ 0.0097 All-Time Low: $ 0.00017406913220778 $ 0.00017406913220778 $ 0.00017406913220778 Current Price: $ 0.00233 $ 0.00233 $ 0.00233 Learn more about Boba Cat (BOBACAT) price Buy BOBACAT Now!

Boba Cat (BOBACAT) Information BobaCat is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the Dogecoin founder’s cat, combining crypto with real-world impact by supporting pet shelters worldwide. BobaCat is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the Dogecoin founder’s cat, combining crypto with real-world impact by supporting pet shelters worldwide. Official Website: https://www.bobacat.io/ Whitepaper: https://bobacat.gitbook.io/docs/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6eCf5FE60e27cd03ABdBA3a19Af8dC6845A0dA58

Boba Cat (BOBACAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Boba Cat (BOBACAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOBACAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOBACAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOBACAT's tokenomics, explore BOBACAT token's live price!

Boba Cat (BOBACAT) Price History Analysing the price history of BOBACAT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

BOBACAT Price Prediction Want to know where BOBACAT might be heading? Our BOBACAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

