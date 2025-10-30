The live Boba Cat price today is 0.002689 USD. Track real-time BOBACAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BOBACAT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Boba Cat price today is 0.002689 USD. Track real-time BOBACAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BOBACAT price trend easily at MEXC now.

Boba Cat Logo

Boba Cat Price(BOBACAT)

1 BOBACAT to USD Live Price:

$0.002689
-0.66%1D
USD
Boba Cat (BOBACAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:23:01 (UTC+8)

Boba Cat (BOBACAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00245
24H Low
$ 0.002996
24H High

$ 0.00245
$ 0.002996
--
--
-0.56%

-0.66%

-7.02%

-7.02%

Boba Cat (BOBACAT) real-time price is $ 0.002689. Over the past 24 hours, BOBACAT traded between a low of $ 0.00245 and a high of $ 0.002996, showing active market volatility. BOBACAT's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, BOBACAT has changed by -0.56% over the past hour, -0.66% over 24 hours, and -7.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Boba Cat (BOBACAT) Market Information

--
$ 22.81K
$ 22.81K$ 22.81K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
--
ETH

The current Market Cap of Boba Cat is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.81K. The circulating supply of BOBACAT is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Boba Cat (BOBACAT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Boba Cat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00001787-0.66%
30 Days$ -0.001276-32.19%
60 Days$ +0.000689+34.45%
90 Days$ +0.000689+34.45%
Boba Cat Price Change Today

Today, BOBACAT recorded a change of $ -0.00001787 (-0.66%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Boba Cat 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.001276 (-32.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Boba Cat 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BOBACAT saw a change of $ +0.000689 (+34.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Boba Cat 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000689 (+34.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is Boba Cat (BOBACAT)

BobaCat is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the Dogecoin founder’s cat, combining crypto with real-world impact by supporting pet shelters worldwide.

Boba Cat is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Boba Cat investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Boba Cat Price Prediction (USD)

Boba Cat (BOBACAT) Tokenomics

How to buy Boba Cat (BOBACAT)

BOBACAT to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Boba Cat

How much is Boba Cat (BOBACAT) worth today?
The live BOBACAT price in USD is 0.002689 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BOBACAT to USD price?
The current price of BOBACAT to USD is $ 0.002689. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Boba Cat?
The market cap for BOBACAT is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BOBACAT?
The circulating supply of BOBACAT is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BOBACAT?
BOBACAT achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BOBACAT?
BOBACAT saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of BOBACAT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BOBACAT is $ 22.81K USD.
Will BOBACAT go higher this year?
BOBACAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BOBACAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

