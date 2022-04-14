BOB (BOB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BOB (BOB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BOB (BOB) Information $BOB will takeover the meme space by surprise. Wasstealth launched and locked for about 690 months(about 57 years) with a renounced contract. Bob’sknowledge will blow away even the most prominentscholars. Official Website: https://explainthisbob.com/ Whitepaper: https://pdfhost.io/v/43Cy8MUwI_BOBpaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x7d8146cf21e8d7cbe46054e01588207b51198729 Buy BOB Now!

BOB (BOB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BOB (BOB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.21M $ 4.21M $ 4.21M Total Supply: $ 690.00B $ 690.00B $ 690.00B Circulating Supply: $ 689.13B $ 689.13B $ 689.13B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.22M $ 4.22M $ 4.22M All-Time High: $ 0.000249 $ 0.000249 $ 0.000249 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000015403283083 $ 0.000000015403283083 $ 0.000000015403283083 Current Price: $ 0.000006113 $ 0.000006113 $ 0.000006113 Learn more about BOB (BOB) price

BOB (BOB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BOB (BOB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOB's tokenomics, explore BOB token's live price!

