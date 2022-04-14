TaskBunny (BNY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TaskBunny (BNY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TaskBunny (BNY) Information TaskBunny is an innovative project that introduces the concept of Proof of Post (PoP) as a new way to reward users for their social media activity. The reward is given in the form of its own cryptocurrency called BNY, which is issued on the Base network. This ensures that all rewards, once distributed, are verifiable and securely recorded on the blockchain. Official Website: https://taskbunny.io/ Whitepaper: https://bny-site-images.s3.amazonaws.com/Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x6009e7CD237087e6d7570990e8bDac09C3E182B0 Buy BNY Now!

TaskBunny (BNY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TaskBunny (BNY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 900.00M $ 900.00M $ 900.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.12M $ 2.12M $ 2.12M All-Time High: $ 0.05999 $ 0.05999 $ 0.05999 All-Time Low: $ 0.001947120717278614 $ 0.001947120717278614 $ 0.001947120717278614 Current Price: $ 0.00236 $ 0.00236 $ 0.00236 Learn more about TaskBunny (BNY) price

TaskBunny (BNY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TaskBunny (BNY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BNY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BNY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BNY's tokenomics, explore BNY token's live price!

