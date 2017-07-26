Binance Coin (BNB) Technical Analysis Today The Binance Coin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BNB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Binance Coin's analysis below. Sign Up

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $603.93 -- +0.73% +6.11% -6.14%

Binance Coin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Binance Coin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 606.5333 606.2666 R2 606.2666 606.0756 R1 606.0333 605.9576 PP 605.7666 605.7666 S1 605.5333 605.5756 S2 605.2666 605.4576 S3 605.0333 605.2666

Binance Coin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.76M $36.28 M $37.05 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.40M 3-Day Active Buys $9.79 M 3-Day Active Sells $9.39 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.83M 7-Day Active Buys $37.42 M 7-Day Active Sells $36.59 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Binance Coin Capital Flow Net Inflow BNBUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$3.25 M 603.37 2026-08-17 -$7.31 M 607.18 2026-08-16 -$4.14 M 607.40 2026-08-15 $0.40 M 611.71 2026-08-14 $1.57 M 606.75 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Binance Coin (BNB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Binance Coin price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BNB / USDT $603.97 $603.97 $603.97 -0.53% 14.38K (USDT) Trade BNB / USDC $603.08 $603.08 $603.08 -0.58% 128.70 (USDT) Trade BNB / USD1 $602.58 $602.58 $602.58 -0.71% 888.42 (USDT) Trade