Blocery (BLY) Information Blocery Token (BLY), a utility token, is used as a medium of motivation to participate and enhance economic activities within the Blocery Food Supply Chain Ecosystem, including Supply Chain Finance. BLY Token can be used as means of all transactions and contracts, including data provision, payment for data usage, dispute mediation, and guarantees for contract fulfilment, within the Blocery Ecosystem. Official Website: http://blocery.io/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1wsX-IVEqNpTUvgbsEh9R-CVBjOiNQluY Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf8aD7dFe656188A23e89da09506Adf7ad9290D5d

Blocery (BLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 4.19M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 975.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.29M All-Time High: $ 1.50142 All-Time Low: $ 0.002898288580552685 Current Price: $ 0.004294

Blocery (BLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Blocery (BLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

