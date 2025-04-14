What is Blocery (BLY)

Blocery Token (BLY), a utility token, is used as a medium of motivation to participate and enhance economic activities within the Blocery Food Supply Chain Ecosystem, including Supply Chain Finance. BLY Token can be used as means of all transactions and contracts, including data provision, payment for data usage, dispute mediation, and guarantees for contract fulfilment, within the Blocery Ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blocery What is the price of Blocery (BLY) today? The live price of Blocery (BLY) is 0.003799 USD . What is the market cap of Blocery (BLY)? The current market cap of Blocery is $ 3.58M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BLY by its real-time market price of 0.003799 USD . What is the circulating supply of Blocery (BLY)? The current circulating supply of Blocery (BLY) is 941.92M USD . What was the highest price of Blocery (BLY)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Blocery (BLY) is 1.50142 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Blocery (BLY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Blocery (BLY) is $ 56.39K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

