Blur (BLUR) Live Price Chart

$0.09847
$0.09847
+0.68%(1D)

BLUR Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Blur (BLUR) today is 0.09851 USD with a current market cap of $ 225.55M USD. BLUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Blur Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.02M USD
- Blur price change within the day is +0.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.29B USD

Get real-time price updates of the BLUR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BLUR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Blur for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0006651+0.68%
30 Days$ -0.00841-7.87%
60 Days$ -0.04019-28.98%
90 Days$ -0.11439-53.73%
Blur Price Change Today

Today, BLUR recorded a change of $ +0.0006651 (+0.68%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Blur 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00841 (-7.87%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Blur 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BLUR saw a change of $ -0.04019 (-28.98%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Blur 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.11439 (-53.73%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BLUR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Blur: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.09436
$ 0.09436

$ 0.10064
$ 0.10064

$ 7.2338
$ 7.2338

+0.77%

+0.68%

+10.27%

BLUR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 225.55M
$ 225.55M

$ 1.02M
$ 1.02M

2.29B
2.29B

What is Blur (BLUR)

Blur is a decentralized pro-NFT marketplace and aggregator that will be governed by $BLUR holders. Blur has been architected to handle the high load, which enables unmatched speed and advanced features including real-time data feed, charts, bulk listing and buying tools, and portfolio management.

Blur is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BLUR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Blur on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Blur buying experience smooth and informed.

Blur Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Blur, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLUR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Blur price prediction page.

Blur Price History

Tracing BLUR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLUR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Blur price history page.

How to buy Blur (BLUR)

Looking for how to buy Blur? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Blur on MEXC.

BLUR to Local Currencies

1 BLUR to VND
2,525.89491
1 BLUR to AUD
A$0.1556458
1 BLUR to GBP
0.0738825
1 BLUR to EUR
0.0857037
1 BLUR to USD
$0.09851
1 BLUR to MYR
RM0.4344291
1 BLUR to TRY
3.7483055
1 BLUR to JPY
¥14.1105724
1 BLUR to RUB
8.1014624
1 BLUR to INR
8.4748153
1 BLUR to IDR
Rp1,641.8326766
1 BLUR to KRW
139.9285295
1 BLUR to PHP
5.6199955
1 BLUR to EGP
￡E.5.0220398
1 BLUR to BRL
R$0.5752984
1 BLUR to CAD
C$0.1359438
1 BLUR to BDT
11.9679799
1 BLUR to NGN
158.1213563
1 BLUR to UAH
4.0664928
1 BLUR to VES
Bs6.99421
1 BLUR to PKR
Rs27.632055
1 BLUR to KZT
51.0143886
1 BLUR to THB
฿3.3050105
1 BLUR to TWD
NT$3.1877836
1 BLUR to AED
د.إ0.3615317
1 BLUR to CHF
Fr0.0797931
1 BLUR to HKD
HK$0.7634525
1 BLUR to MAD
.د.م0.9122026
1 BLUR to MXN
$1.9741404

Blur Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Blur, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Blur Website
Block Explorer

$0.09851
