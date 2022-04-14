Blum (BLUM) Tokenomics
Blum is building a multichain ecosystem of tools for on-chain trading, including a launchpad with streaming capabilities and AI agents, a trading terminal with an integrated bot, perpetuals, and an AI-powered arena for trading strategies. In just one year since its inception, Blum has progressed from being part of the Binance MVB Program to launching a memecoin-focused launchpad where over 240,000 tokens have been created and more than 400,000 traders have participated. We've also launched our own trading bot, further expanding the ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Blum (BLUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLUM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLUM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BLUM's tokenomics, explore BLUM token's live price!
