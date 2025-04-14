What is BLUE (BLUE1)

BLUE is the community Solana token of InBetweeners-an NFT collection of 10,777 bears.

BLUE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BLUE1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about BLUE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BLUE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BLUE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BLUE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLUE1? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BLUE price prediction page.

BLUE Price History

Tracing BLUE1's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLUE1's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BLUE price history page.

How to buy BLUE (BLUE1)

Looking for how to buy BLUE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BLUE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BLUE1 to Local Currencies

1 BLUE1 to USD $ 0.0004269

BLUE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BLUE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BLUE What is the price of BLUE (BLUE1) today? The live price of BLUE (BLUE1) is 0.0004269 USD . What is the market cap of BLUE (BLUE1)? The current market cap of BLUE is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BLUE1 by its real-time market price of 0.0004269 USD . What is the circulating supply of BLUE (BLUE1)? The current circulating supply of BLUE (BLUE1) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of BLUE (BLUE1)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of BLUE (BLUE1) is 0.01551 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BLUE (BLUE1)? The 24-hour trading volume of BLUE (BLUE1) is $ 55.14K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

