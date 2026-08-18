BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Technical Analysis Today The BluWhale AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BLUAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BluWhale AI's analysis below. Sign Up

BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.012847 -- -56.27% +13.34% +41.40%

BluWhale AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BluWhale AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 7 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 1 Neutral 6 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.012907 0.012907 R2 0.012907 0.012906 R1 0.012906 0.012906 PP 0.012906 0.012906 S1 0.012905 0.012905 S2 0.012905 0.012905 S3 0.012904 0.012905

BluWhale AI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.26M $9.51 M $9.77 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.14 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.16 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $2.07 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.12 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BluWhale AI Capital Flow Net Inflow BLUAIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-14 -$0.03 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BluWhale AI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BLUAI / USDT $0.012852 $0.012852 $0.012852 +0.45% 11.77M (USDT) Trade