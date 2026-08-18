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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BluWhale AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BluWhale AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Technical Analysis Today

BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Technical Analysis Today

The BluWhale AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BLUAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BluWhale AI's analysis below.

BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.012847---56.27%+13.34%+41.40%
Know more about BluWhale AI Price

BluWhale AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BluWhale AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 7
Buy 14
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 9
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 1Neutral 6Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.012907
0.012907
R2
0.012907
0.012906
R1
0.012906
0.012906
PP
0.012906
0.012906
S1
0.012905
0.012905
S2
0.012905
0.012905
S3
0.012904
0.012905

BluWhale AI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.26M
$9.51 M
$9.77 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.14 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.05M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.12 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BluWhale AI Capital Flow

Net InflowBLUAIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-14-$0.03 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about BluWhale AI

Trade BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BluWhale AI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BLUAI/USDT
$0.012852
$0.012852$0.012852
+0.45%
11.77M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BLUAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BLUAI
BLUAI
USD
USD

1 BLUAI = 0.012847 USD