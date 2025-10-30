The live BluWhale AI price today is 0.01965 USD. Track real-time BLUAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BLUAI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live BluWhale AI price today is 0.01965 USD. Track real-time BLUAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BLUAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

BluWhale AI Logo

BluWhale AI Price(BLUAI)

1 BLUAI to USD Live Price:

$0.01961
$0.01961$0.01961
-3.73%1D
USD
BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Live Price Chart
BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01944
$ 0.01944$ 0.01944
24H Low
$ 0.02455
$ 0.02455$ 0.02455
24H High

$ 0.01944
$ 0.01944$ 0.01944

$ 0.02455
$ 0.02455$ 0.02455

--
----

--
----

-2.24%

-3.73%

-9.99%

-9.99%

BluWhale AI (BLUAI) real-time price is $ 0.01965. Over the past 24 hours, BLUAI traded between a low of $ 0.01944 and a high of $ 0.02455, showing active market volatility. BLUAI's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, BLUAI has changed by -2.24% over the past hour, -3.73% over 24 hours, and -9.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Market Information

--
----

$ 1.98M
$ 1.98M$ 1.98M

$ 196.50M
$ 196.50M$ 196.50M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

SUI

The current Market Cap of BluWhale AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.98M. The circulating supply of BLUAI is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 196.50M.

BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of BluWhale AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0007598-3.73%
30 Days$ +0.01465+293.00%
60 Days$ +0.01465+293.00%
90 Days$ +0.01465+293.00%
BluWhale AI Price Change Today

Today, BLUAI recorded a change of $ -0.0007598 (-3.73%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BluWhale AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01465 (+293.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BluWhale AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BLUAI saw a change of $ +0.01465 (+293.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BluWhale AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01465 (+293.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of BluWhale AI (BLUAI)?

Check out the BluWhale AI Price History page now.

What is BluWhale AI (BLUAI)

BluWhale is Web3’s Intelligence Layer that powers smart applications, AI agents and models through resource orchestration leveraging a model context protocol for scaling on-chain. Over the past years, Bluwhale has grown its AI network (two-sided marketplace) to 4780 enterprise accounts and 3,500,000+ unique wallets as well as processed 800M+ wallets into an universal graph structure across 37 chains. While the Graph, OriginTrail and MindNetwork designed similar infrastructure, their scalability for AI is heavily limited by the number and speed of nodes subgraphs can mint and operate.

BluWhale AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BluWhale AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BLUAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BluWhale AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BluWhale AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BluWhale AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will BluWhale AI (BLUAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your BluWhale AI (BLUAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for BluWhale AI.

Check the BluWhale AI price prediction now!

BluWhale AI (BLUAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BluWhale AI (BLUAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLUAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BluWhale AI (BLUAI)

Looking for how to buy BluWhale AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BluWhale AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BLUAI to Local Currencies

1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to VND
517.08975
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to AUD
A$0.029868
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to GBP
0.014934
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to EUR
0.016899
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to USD
$0.01965
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to MYR
RM0.0823335
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to TRY
0.8247105
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to JPY
¥3.0261
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to ARS
ARS$28.232727
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to RUB
1.568856
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to INR
1.7415795
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to IDR
Rp327.499869
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to PHP
1.1567955
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to EGP
￡E.0.927873
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BRL
R$0.105717
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to CAD
C$0.0273135
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BDT
2.402409
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to NGN
28.5194205
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to COP
$76.4591325
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to ZAR
R.0.339552
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to UAH
0.8251035
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to TZS
T.Sh.48.3989325
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to VES
Bs4.30335
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to CLP
$18.49065
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to PKR
Rs5.5210605
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to KZT
10.424325
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to THB
฿0.636267
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to TWD
NT$0.6034515
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to AED
د.إ0.0721155
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to CHF
Fr0.01572
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to HKD
HK$0.152484
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to AMD
֏7.520055
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to MAD
.د.م0.1809765
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to MXN
$0.363918
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to SAR
ريال0.0736875
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to ETB
Br3.0215805
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to KES
KSh2.5405485
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to JOD
د.أ0.01393185
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to PLN
0.0721155
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to RON
лв0.0862635
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to SEK
kr0.185496
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BGN
лв0.0332085
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to HUF
Ft6.6049545
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to CZK
0.4136325
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to KWD
د.ك0.0060129
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to ILS
0.0638625
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BOB
Bs0.1357815
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to AZN
0.033405
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to TJS
SM0.18078
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to GEL
0.053448
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to AOA
Kz18.0109935
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BHD
.د.ب0.00740805
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BMD
$0.01965
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to DKK
kr0.1267425
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to HNL
L0.5162055
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to MUR
0.894468
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to NAD
$0.3362115
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to NOK
kr0.197286
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to NZD
$0.034191
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to PAB
B/.0.01965
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to PGK
K0.0831195
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to QAR
ر.ق0.071526
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to RSD
дин.1.991724
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to UZS
soʻm236.7469335
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to ALL
L1.6433295
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to ANG
ƒ0.0351735
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to AWG
ƒ0.03537
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BBD
$0.0393
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BAM
KM0.033012
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BIF
Fr58.1247
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BND
$0.0253485
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BSD
$0.01965
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to JMD
$3.1418385
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to KHR
78.915579
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to KMF
Fr8.31195
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to LAK
427.1739045
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to LKR
රු5.9816565
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to MDL
L0.331692
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to MGA
Ar88.913892
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to MOP
P0.1572
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to MVR
0.300645
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to MWK
MK34.1145615
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to MZN
MT1.255635
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to NPR
रु2.787549
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to PYG
139.3578
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to RWF
Fr28.51215
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to SBD
$0.1617195
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to SCR
0.271956
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to SRD
$0.7614375
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to SVC
$0.1719375
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to SZL
L0.3362115
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to TMT
m0.068775
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to TND
د.ت0.0576924
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to TTD
$0.1330305
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to UGX
Sh68.4606
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to XAF
Fr11.14155
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to XCD
$0.053055
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to XOF
Fr11.14155
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to XPF
Fr2.02395
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BWP
P0.26331
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to BZD
$0.0394965
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to CVE
$1.865178
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to DJF
Fr3.47805
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to DOP
$1.26153
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to DZD
د.ج2.5535175
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to FJD
$0.044409
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to GNF
Fr170.85675
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to GTQ
Q0.150519
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to GYD
$4.1133345
1 BluWhale AI(BLUAI) to ISK
kr2.45625

BluWhale AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BluWhale AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BluWhale AI Website
Block Explorer

Whitepaper
Official BluWhale AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BluWhale AI

How much is BluWhale AI (BLUAI) worth today?
The live BLUAI price in USD is 0.01965 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BLUAI to USD price?
The current price of BLUAI to USD is $ 0.01965. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of BluWhale AI?
The market cap for BLUAI is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BLUAI?
The circulating supply of BLUAI is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BLUAI?
BLUAI achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BLUAI?
BLUAI saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of BLUAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BLUAI is $ 1.98M USD.
Will BLUAI go higher this year?
BLUAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BLUAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BLUAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BLUAI
BLUAI
USD
USD

1 BLUAI = 0.01965 USD

Trade BLUAI

BLUAI/USDT
$0.01961
$0.01961$0.01961
-3.63%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

