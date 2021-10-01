Bloktopia (BLOK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bloktopia (BLOK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bloktopia (BLOK) Information Developed in the Unity Engine, the Bloktopia Metaverse is a Skyscraper made up of 21 levels, to pay recognition to 21 million Bitcoin. Bloktopia contains everything that anyone will ever need to know about Cryptocurrency and NFTs. Official Website: https://www.bloktopia.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.bloktopia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Bloktopia-Lightpaper-.pdf Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x229b1b6c23ff8953d663c4cbb519717e323a0a84 Buy BLOK Now!

Bloktopia (BLOK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bloktopia (BLOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.60M $ 5.60M $ 5.60M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 24.79B $ 24.79B $ 24.79B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0054 $ 0.0054 $ 0.0054 All-Time Low: $ 0.000225916040245374 $ 0.000225916040245374 $ 0.000225916040245374 Current Price: $ 0.0002257 $ 0.0002257 $ 0.0002257 Learn more about Bloktopia (BLOK) price

Bloktopia (BLOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bloktopia (BLOK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLOK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLOK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLOK's tokenomics, explore BLOK token's live price!

