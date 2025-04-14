BLOCX Logo

BLOCX Price(BLOCX)

USD

BLOCX (BLOCX) Live Price Chart

$0.00929
$0.00929
-0.53%(1D)

BLOCX Live Price Data & Information

The current price of BLOCX (BLOCX) today is 0.00929 USD with a current market cap of $ 929.98K USD. BLOCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BLOCX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.04K USD
- BLOCX price change within the day is -0.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.11M USD

Get real-time price updates of the BLOCX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BLOCX price information.

BLOCX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BLOCX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000495-0.53%
30 Days$ +0.00066+7.64%
60 Days$ -0.00328-26.10%
90 Days$ -0.01064-53.39%
BLOCX Price Change Today

Today, BLOCX recorded a change of $ -0.0000495 (-0.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BLOCX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00066 (+7.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BLOCX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BLOCX saw a change of $ -0.00328 (-26.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BLOCX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01064 (-53.39%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BLOCX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BLOCX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00921
$ 0.00921

$ 0.00955
$ 0.00955

$ 0.41333
$ 0.41333

-0.22%

-0.53%

+5.44%

BLOCX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 929.98K
$ 929.98K

$ 17.04K
$ 17.04K

100.11M
100.11M

What is BLOCX (BLOCX)

"Proof-of-work cryptocurrency built on the X11 algorithm.With BLOCX, you no longer need to rely on multiple software solutions to manage and protect your digital life. BLOCX. is your one-stop solution, offering a comprehensive range of features and services to simplify and secure your computing experience.

BLOCX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BLOCX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BLOCX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BLOCX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BLOCX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BLOCX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BLOCX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLOCX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BLOCX price prediction page.

BLOCX Price History

Tracing BLOCX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLOCX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BLOCX price history page.

How to buy BLOCX (BLOCX)

Looking for how to buy BLOCX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BLOCX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BLOCX to Local Currencies

1 BLOCX to VND
238.20489
1 BLOCX to AUD
A$0.0146782
1 BLOCX to GBP
0.0069675
1 BLOCX to EUR
0.0080823
1 BLOCX to USD
$0.00929
1 BLOCX to MYR
RM0.0409689
1 BLOCX to TRY
0.3533916
1 BLOCX to JPY
¥1.329399
1 BLOCX to RUB
0.7670753
1 BLOCX to INR
0.79894
1 BLOCX to IDR
Rp154.8332714
1 BLOCX to KRW
13.1959805
1 BLOCX to PHP
0.5293442
1 BLOCX to EGP
￡E.0.4736042
1 BLOCX to BRL
R$0.0544394
1 BLOCX to CAD
C$0.0128202
1 BLOCX to BDT
1.1264125
1 BLOCX to NGN
14.864
1 BLOCX to UAH
0.3837699
1 BLOCX to VES
Bs0.65959
1 BLOCX to PKR
Rs2.5992491
1 BLOCX to KZT
4.7910388
1 BLOCX to THB
฿0.3116795
1 BLOCX to TWD
NT$0.3011818
1 BLOCX to AED
د.إ0.0340943
1 BLOCX to CHF
Fr0.0075249
1 BLOCX to HKD
HK$0.0719975
1 BLOCX to MAD
.د.م0.0862112
1 BLOCX to MXN
$0.1873793

BLOCX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BLOCX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BLOCX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BLOCX

$0.00929
